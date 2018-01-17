It is not too late for the Queen to make a visit to Israel

United States President Donald Trump has cancelled his visit to the United Kingdom to open the new US embassy there and good for him.

Here is a man who won’t be pushed around or swayed by public opinion when mounting criticism builds for his words or actions.

There are few politicians today with the gumption and determination of Donald Trump.

Whether we agree with the president on every issue, I think we can see that when he says he will do something, he is not afraid to carry it through, and that takes gravitas.

Donald Trump was never going to cut the ribbon on an embassy that was an Obama project from the beginning, and it is clear how different the two men are, even on subjects like Israel and foreign policy.

Threats of protesters in London would not have made him welcome in Britain anyhow, so why should he subject himself to that?

I am sure the Queen will welcome him on a future state visit like she has many controversial world leaders in the past, and I am sure she wouldn’t miss the dinner table talk for the world.

The US Embassy Trump should be concentrating on opening should be the new one in Jerusalem, apparently to built on the site of a former British army barracks there.

That is a state visit the Queen has failed to do over 60 years on the throne, obviously due to pressure or ‘advice’ from the Foreign Office which has always been notoriously pro-Arab since the failures of the British Mandate in Palestine from 1917-47.

The Bible states that the nations of the world will all go up to Jerusalem (to visit their embassies?) and those that don’t will get no rain.

God says in the book of Zechariah, “I am zealous for Jerusalem and for Zion with great zeal.

“I am exceedingly angry with the nations at ease...The LORD will again choose Jerusalem...

“The LORD rebuke you, Satan! The LORD has chosen Jerusalem.

“The LORD will take possession of Judah (‘West Bank’) as His inheritance in the Holy Land, and will again choose Jerusalem.”

God raises up leaders to achieve his purposes throughout history.

Even the horrors of the Antichrist are predicted by the Almighty.

The US is far more ready to bless Israel than the pro-Arab nations of Britain and Ireland, and it is still not too late for the Queen to visit Israel.

It could be the jewel in her crown.

Colin Nevin, Nevin-Shalom Ministries, Bangor, Chef, Hilton Tel-Aviv, Israel 1991-2002