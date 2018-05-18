It is shameful that soldiers face trial

I ask where is the rationale of fairness when members of British armed forces can be subjected to prosecution when carrying out their lawful duties, during armed conflict against a terrorist organisation?

I find it shameful that members of the same terrorist organisation, who were wanted by the law to face criminal charges, have been pardoned by no less a person than an ex British prime minister ie Tony Blair.

If this is not a criminal offence, at the very least a public inquiry should be held, to explain to the electorate how its not.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin