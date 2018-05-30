It is time to allow the same reforms in Northern Ireland

In two separate referendums, a few years apart, the people of the Republic of Ireland have voted to accept same sex marriage and now abortion.

It is obvious that the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland can no longer influence or control what people do or think and the days of Holy Catholic Ireland are over.

It is now time for Presbyterian Ulster to accept reality and allow same sex marriage and abortion to take place in Northern Ireland.

The Province can no longer remain an outpost of Oliver Cromwell’s English Commonwealth of the 1650s.

If the Province does not accept reality then Presbyterianism in Ulster like the Irish Catholic Church and the Church of England faces terminal decline.

The young people of Northern Ireland, or the ‘Young Millennarian’ like the ‘Young Millennarian’ in the Republic of Ireland will bring about change in the Province, the ‘Old Guard’ in the Democratic Unionist Party and the Free Presbyterian Church need to take heed or the young will desert unionism and Presbyterianism like rats deserting a sinking ship.

Yours in Christ,

James Annett, London