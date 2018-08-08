It is time to end unionist complacency on border backstop

In his Saturday column Ben Lowry (‘EU now sounds more flexible on border but that could yet be a peril for NI when it comes to detail on the backstop’, Aug 4) posted a timely warning on the border backstop.

His expressed fear is “that the UK could get into far reaching commitments on land infrastructure that undermine NI’s place in the Union”.

The border is the stumbling block over which Mrs May will crash in order to get a grubby compromise deal.

My concern is that the treacherous bureaucrats in London and Brussels have pencilled in the annexing of Northern Ireland from the UK by exacting betrayal chicanery.

The deal I fear is forcing Northern Ireland to remain inside a customs union arrangement for an unspecified temporary time scale beyond the transition period.

Ben also hit the nerve button in saying “unionist complacency will lose out to an Irish nationalism that knows when to kick up a fuss”.

Well if ever a challenge was issued that’s it! Come on unionism cut out the complacency and start up a ruckus now.

So much for protecting our border and taking back control. Mrs May is giving our border control to Dublin and selling out our right to self determination to the EU.

Lets get off our lazy backsides, we are facing a potential constitutional crisis.

David McNarry, Comber