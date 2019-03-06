It might be impossible for unionists ever to get out of the backstop

Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

If the May withdrawal Bill is defeated for the second time next week there will be a possibility of a general election.

The DUP do not want a general election so by agreeing to a time limited backstop they can maybe avoid a general election.

So in that case they would be putting the interests of their own party before the interests of the unionist electorate.

Jim Allister is right. A backstop in any shape or form is putting our constitution in danger.

Once conceded even with a time limit it may not be possible for unionists to ever get out.

Reject a backstop in any form whatever and keep the Union safe.

Terri Jackson, Bangor