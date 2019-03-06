It might be impossible for unionists ever to get out of the backstop

If the May withdrawal Bill is defeated for the second time next week there will be a possibility of a general election.

The DUP do not want a general election so by agreeing to a time limited backstop they can maybe avoid a general election.

So in that case they would be putting the interests of their own party before the interests of the unionist electorate.

Jim Allister is right. A backstop in any shape or form is putting our constitution in danger.

Once conceded even with a time limit it may not be possible for unionists to ever get out.

Reject a backstop in any form whatever and keep the Union safe.

Terri Jackson, Bangor