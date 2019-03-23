It was a Welshman who helped start all the trouble in Ireland

Sean McManus (‘Faux shock that Mary Lou McDonald was seen marching with England get out of Ireland banner,’ March 18) and Gerald Morgan (‘It was the Welsh, not the English who partitioned Ireland,’ March 20) may both be right about partition but way before that was it not another Welshman who helped start all the trouble?

Richard de Clare 2nd Earl of Pembroke.

He invaded Ireland in 1157. OK, so only he did it for money it as a mercenary for Dermot McMurrough king of Leinster who was in strife over a bit of adultery. But he did open the door for Henry II to take over the whole country. Cherchez la femme.

Davy Wight, Carrickfergus