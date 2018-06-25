It was Christ-centred principles helped to end Dark Ages

The dreary picture painted by Brian McClinton (‘Ulster Presbyterians were among the most enlightened people in Ireland but have stepped back into the Dark Ages,’ June 21) requires some response.

It is no surprise that humanists like Brian will have a go at Christianity.

Letters to Editor

He claims that Irish Presbyterianism is stepping back in the dark ages.

But here is another perspective.

It was people fired with the same Christ-centred and Bible based principles seen in current Irish Presbyterianism, that centuries ago helped to deliver Europe from the Dark Ages!

Rev Stephen Johnston,

Kilkeel, Co Down