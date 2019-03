Memo to Fr Sean McManus, (‘Faux shock that Mary Lou McDonald was seen marching with England Get Out of Ireland banner,’ March 18):

Ireland was partitioned by a Welsh prime minister and a Welsh chief secretary in 1920.

Namely:

1. David Lloyd George, 1st Earl Lloyd-George of Dwyfor, as prime minister.

2. Sir Hamar Greenwood, Baron Greenwood of Llanbister, Radnorshire, as Chief Secretary. of Ireland.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin