Jibe is like Clinton’s deplorables insult

Re Kevin comments comparing the DUP to autistic people (‘Sinn Fein MP distances herself from ‘offensive’ autism remarks,’ Jan 18) I am not sure if he includes all members and voters or just the party leadership.

It does however seem rather like Hilary Clinton choosing to categorise half of the US population as being deplorables.

It is laughable that those on the left of politics feel they stand on higher moral ground than the rest of us.

The left believe in big government, borrowing money they don’t have and leaving the credit card bill for their grandchildren to pay – hardly an enlightened practice but wouldn’t want to liken it to a mental disorder.

I am not a Churchill fan but find myself often quoting him as roughly follows: ‘if you are not a socialist when you are young, you have no heart, if you are still a socialist when you are older you have no brain.’

I am not sure what age Kevin Meagher is but if the cap fits he should wear it and pull it down over his ears.

Brian Gibson, Comber BT23