When Arlene Foster spent her Lord’s Day afternoon on a Sinn Fein-placating mission to embrace the GAA, she was representing every single DUP MP, MLA, councillor and, indeed, member.

Likewise when she gathers with LGBT activists to celebrate their achievements.

Any DUP representative dissenting from the fair inference that it was done in their name needs to be heard.

So far I hear no dissent! Silence gives consent.

Sad.

Jim Allister, MLA, North Antrim