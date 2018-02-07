Jim Allister: Kelly regrets boltcutters but what about the past?

So Gerry Kelly “regrets” cutting off a wheel clamp.

Good.

But, but what about bombing the Old Bailey?

Or, being part of a prison escape in which a prison officer was shot in the head?

Or, his choosing to be a terrorist?

Any regret about any of these victim-making choices?

Sadly, no.

On the contrary gloating and glorying in the gore of terrorism, as reflected in his words and actions.

It may be easy and opportune for Kelly to regret the use of boltcutters, but the fact he has no regrets for using the bomb speaks to the character and morals of this unrepentant terrorist and his party.

Jim Allister MLA, TUV Leader