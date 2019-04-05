Jim Allister: Talk of a temporary customs union is misleading, if it means support for the permanent backstop

Now is not a time for muddled thinking on a customs union, but for absolute clarity.

Any unionist foolishly suggesting what is misleadingly referred to as a ‘temporary customs union’, has clearly forgotten that the backstop locks Northern Ireland — alone within the UK — into the EU customs union. From such there is no escape without Brussels’ consent.

So to accept the Withdrawal Agreement with a customs union bolt on is to accept the backstop. That is critical.

The effect of locking Northern Ireland through the backstop into the customs union of a territory different from that of the nation of which we are a part is constitutionally devastating — leaving us alone subject to EU tariffs and Customs Code over which we would have no say and leaving us excluded from any trade deals negotiated by the UK.

This is not some trifling semantic but goes to the heart of the integrity of the United Kingdom.

Thus, it is not something any unionist should be contemplating.

Jim Allister MLA, North Antrim