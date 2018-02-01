Kilroot closure is another nail in coffin of Northern Ireland

With the closure of Kilroot and subsequently Ballylumford, we see another nail in Northern Ireland’s coffin.

Since the 1974 Ulster workers strike we see the fruition of Harold Wilson’s, and indeed every subsequent British government’s desire, for disengagement and destruction of Northern Ireland.

Surely it is plain to be seen Britain has removed practically all her interests in Northern Ireland.

It is no accident that since that time, industry in Protestant areas has been and is being systematically annihilated, with the resultant devastation of whole communities.

Very soon we will be totally reliant on Eire for our gas and electricity supplies, and other utilities; and no doubt if Brexit takes place, we will be unceremoniously dumped into a united Ireland.

All unionist politicians of whatever shade should hang their heads in shame, they have no guts to stand up for the cause of which the falsely claim to uphold.

The enemy has come in like a flood, and vain is the help of man, the only solution is simple, the Lord says, “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chron. 7: 14.

Have the people faith to believe this? Sadly, with almost total infidelity in our land, I doubt it!

David Burrows, Dungannon