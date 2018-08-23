Kyle Paisley: Protestant church leaders seem to be ashamed of their faith

Re: the forthcoming visit of the visit if the pope to Ireland.

While the Republic of Ireland is a sovereign state and is perfectly entitled to invite to it’s shores whoever it chooses, it is quite something else for Protestant church leaders, particular in the North, to run to meet him.

Rev Kyle Paisley, right, with his late father Rev Ian Paisley, in 1991 before Kyle moved to England. Picture Pacemaker

The pope is the living antithesis of Biblical Protestantism.

By names and titles such as ‘Vicar of Christ’ and ‘Holy Father’ he usurps honour due to God alone.

In light of this, the decision of the leadership of the Presbyterian Church to travel south can only be described as a blatant compromise, especially when the same leadership acknowledges that there are still “serious theological differences” between Protestantism and Catholicism.

Contrary to what the Presbyterian leadership’s reasoning and behaviour suggests, real peace cannot be forged at the expense of the honour of the God of peace.

The chronic silence of other Protestant church leaders to speak out on this matter is surely a sign of the times.

More and more it seems that they are ashamed of their history and their faith.

Rev Kyle Paisley, Free Presbyterian Church, Lowestoft, Suffolk