Lack of Park and Ride spaces at station is sign of rail infrastructure neglect

It is good that you have reminded readers (‘Trains show that if public transport is good, people use it,’ September 4) of the importance of rail travel, especially that railways are thriving currently.

Whilst there has been a big spend of millions by Translink on Glider and the resultant work at Belfast Central (now Lanyon Place) station, sadly rail infrastructure, especially on the Londonderry line, is suffering from neglect.

My local halt at Mossley West is a prime example of this.

An extended Park and Ride facility is long overdue and whilst tentative plans have been revealed the finished product allowing parking for an extra 250 cars is at least two years away.

Back in June, I met with my MP, Mr Paul Girvan concerning this and about the very dowdy state of the actual station at Mossley West.

Translink had then assured my MP of action over the summer yet nothing only minor ‘health and safety’ markings have been effected on a set of steps.

As is there remains a rough and unkempt walkway to and from the rail platform which needs complete re-surfacing.

We were also promised that a small green area near the entrance to the station would be rotovated and laid out as a small extension to the car park, enabling ten more cars daily.

At present local commuters as they arrive for trains experience no spaces after 7.55am most mornings.

This has caused knock on effect problems for residents in the immediate area and indeed for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council facilities having to refuse parking nearby.

It appears as if Translink are not pro-active on this and with all the big spend on changing the main station’s name in Belfast and refurbishment to provide some sort of Glider interchange facility, we ask what about the ordering of new trains to cover additional passenger expansion and additional parking.

The Translink chief executive Chris Conway needs to take a look at this area as a top priority because commuters continue to bear the frustration of no investment to date.

Raymond Stewart, Mossley West, Newtownabbey