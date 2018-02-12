Language on papal visit is like the past

I’d like to respond to Rev Ian Brown’s letter (‘Presbyterian Moderator designate is wrong to relish papal meeting’ Feb 10), where he addresses Rev Charles McMullen looking forward to meeting the Pope.

In the letter, he wrote, “As reformed evangelical Protestants we totally reject the arrogant and, more importantly, unscriptural titles and claims of the pope.

“Consequently, we publicly disassociate ourselves from and condemn those church leaders who would welcome and meet him.”

My question to Rev Brown is: are you for real?

There is a chance here to make progress amongst interdenominational relationships and you insist on keeping metaphorical walls standing as opposed to building bridges.

It is OK to meet and enter dialogue without agreeing on theological doctrine.

Sadly the language you express here is reminiscent of an era which many in Northern Ireland have worked hard to move on from.

It is disappointing that you do not follow the Presbyterian church Moderator designate’s example and join in with these meetings.

Dan Wray, Glasgow G32, Scotland (originally Belfast)