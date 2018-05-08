Law should be changed so that MPs must take seat

We have just had yet another farce passed off as an election here in West Tyrone.

The culmination of this charade of course is that we have Sinn Fein, who would be the first to be screaming from the rooftops if their rights were denied, blazingly keeping a straight face while they deny the citizens of West Tyrone the right to representation at Westminster.

How long are we going to be subjected to this scandal, and how long are we expected to just ‘suck it up’ as government panders to these so called politicians and their antiquated isolationist mentality?

The law must be changed forthwith. If democracy is to mean anything, delegates must give an undertaking when putting themselves forward for election that, if successful, they will take their seat or face exclusion from the contest.

Where else in the western world would such utter contempt and disrespect for a country’s democracy be tolerated?

Ken McFarland, Omagh