Let people choose to die with dignity

I have just heard that Noel Conway’s desire to die with dignity has been rejected by Britain’s Court of Appeal.

I ask who are these people?

It is all very well for those of good health, passing undeserved, and unqualified pompous judgement on people they have never met, never mind trying to understand their desire to terminate their time on this earth.

Surely such people must be aware, that many other governments, worldwide I may add, have already introduced their laws to legitimise dying with dignity.

Able bodied people, from the highest to the lowest section of society, can end their life as quick as one can snap their fingers, and as I type this email there is possibly some person in our society doing just that, and no one can do a thing to stop it.

Like cannabis for medicinal purposes, it too was illegal, but common sense has prevailed, it will soon become available for legal purposes, hence dignity in dying must also become legal.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin