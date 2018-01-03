Let’s begin this year by ditching Sinn Fein

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP, made a comment in the News Year’s Day’s issue of the News Letter [on Monday].

I quote from the report here: “An alternative [to the ongoing absence of a devolved power-sharing government] could be some sort of weighted voting system in Stormont to allow MLAs to vote through decisions without Sinn Fein.”

What are we waiting for? If an alternative is possible with the will of right-thinking people, and as Sinn Fein are falling down on their duty in / out of government, then Sinn Fein must be cast aside, left behind, so that progress can be made for right-thinking people of our province.

Draw a line (not a red line) in the sand with what has taken place in 2017 and start anew without Sinn Fein, as their aim is to bring our government down to facilitate a united Ireland.

Let us begin 2018 with hope and without Sinn Fein. Enough is enough and the innocents of this province have suffered enough through Sinn Fein dragging their heels and their “red line” demands.

Full marks to Sammy Wilson.

William Brown, Magherafelt