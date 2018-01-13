Long deflected scrutiny from Sinn Fein with cartoon criticism

Art and artistic representation has long been used to convey the seriousness of current events, not all such images are satirical some are designed to reflect public opinion in this case, the unionist perspective of Sinn Fein hypocrisy.

It’s disappointing that Naomi Long of Alliance has chosen to deflect scrutiny from Sinn Fein by taking issue with what I and many other victims think is a fair artistic representation of Sinn Fein’s double standards. Last month I welcomed the fact two Alliance councillors had voted to change the name of McCreesh Park, it is unfortunate that Mrs Long has sought to provide political cover for Sinn Fein, managing to again pitch herself against the majority unionist opinion, not for the first time.

Letters to editor

Perhaps Mrs Long’s time would have been better spent making contact with the families, if she had done so she would realise that Colin Worton’s views were shared by the families we represent.

The Alliance Party has on this occasion given the phrase “jumping on the bandwagon” a whole new meaning. It seems Mrs Long is out to find offence were none was intended,

I point out no such offence was caused when everyone including Alliance members were sharing the poignant Charlie Hebdo images produced to highlight the pain and suffering felt after the Paris terrorist attacks. I suggest Long’s problem isn’t that the image was produced, it’s the opportunistic offence that unionists are sharing it.

I suggest the Alliance Party reflects on those who equivocate on behalf of those responsible who were responsible for the deaths at Kingsmills rather than condemning the actions of a reflective artist.

William Frazer

South Armagh