Loss of David Holmes leaves sport with gaping hole to fill

The News Letter has been left with a gaping hole to fill with the passing of its freelance cricket correspondent David Holmes, who died suddenly on Sunday, aged just 54.

Well known to many of the staff across the News Letter and the Morton Newspapers Group, David’s passing came as a complete shock.

David had been writing for the News Letter in a freelance capacity for around a decade, before leading our coverage of the sport from the summer of 2016.

It was not only the column inches that he filled that made him a prize asset, but it was the way he acted as an ambassador for the paper at cricket grounds around Northern Ireland.

David was immensely proud to be able to call himself the News Letter’s cricket correspondent and we were proud to have him.

A small man, he had a huge personality, he was an infectious individual who brightened up every room into which he walked. It was the same in his working life away from sport, he was a hugely popular figure during his many years with the Ulster Bank and then latterly with the electricity company, Click Energy.

David threw himself into promoting cricket, for no remuneration. The game is very much a minority sport on this island but David made it his personal crusade to try and change all that. He was well before his time as online innovator, tweeting live scores from local cricket grounds before many people here had even heard of Twitter.

He was invaluable to the Northern Cricket Union, the body that runs the game in all parts of Northern Ireland, apart from the North West. He helped to bring sponsors on board and kept them there by offering his online expertise.

His passing was a very sad day for cricket and this newspaper.