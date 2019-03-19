Mary Lou McDonald can keep her view of a ‘new Ireland’

Yet again, Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald has made herself look divisive and bigoted.

To stand in New York City propping up an offensive banner saying “ENGLAND GET OUT OF IRELAND” surrounded by naïve Americans and acting like a hard Irish republican has attracted harsh criticism from politicians all over the island of Ireland along with members of society and political commentators. Deservedly so.

Mary Lou McDonald during the St Patrick's Day march in New York

Sinn Fein Ireland allege criticism is ‘faux outrage’ and Chris Hazzard SF MP for South Down makes a poor attempt to deflect and defend her. There is no defence.

Are we to be surprised at her actions? I think not.

Sinn Fein has the audacity to consistently demand respect, tolerance and equality yet Mary Lou McDonald demonstrates nothing of the sort toward those who are English/British or pro United Kingdom.

Another nauseating example of her view of a ‘new Ireland.’ She can keep it!

Issy Whyte,

Dromore, Co Down