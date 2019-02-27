Mary Lou McDonald should withdraw her statement about PSNI chief constable recruitment and let the appointment process run its course

Mary Lou McDonald President of Sinn Fein once again attempts to interfere in the appointment of a chief constable, this time in Northern Ireland where she is not an elected representative.

Her unwelcome comments border on discrimination toward senior members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, are wholly inappropriate and insulting to members of the public, politicians and police officers alike.

Sinn Fein either fully support law and order or they do not!

In this instance, Ms McDonald should withdraw her statement and let the appointment process run its course in an open, fair and transparent manner.

If she is not prepared to do so, Gerry Kelly SF MLA must recuse himself as a member of the NI Policing Board in the recruitment process due to a potential conflict of interest and perceived lack of impartiality.

Further, Ms McDonald should categorically state at this juncture that Sinn Fein continue to fully support law and order and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Issy Whyte BT25 1PJ