May’s way is not what we voted for

I give credit to Theresa May’s effort to get an agreed Brexit with the European Union, but the big problem I have with the Prime Minister, is that it is HER Brexit, not the Brexit that the British people voted for.

From the start Theresa May has played a deceitful game, saying Brexit means Brexit, and at the same time totally disregarding the very ethos of the word ‘democracy’.

May I remind Theresa May that it was a British Prime Minister, (and a Conservative one at that), who gave the people a ‘yes or no’ referendum on who wished to leave or remain in the EU.

The people who voted to leave, resulted in a majority expressing their desire for Britain to leave the EU.

Hence I say to our Prime Minster, while I respect you political position, you are still a public servant, it is people like me who pays your salary.

Your duty was to take Britain out of the European Union, not impose upon them a Brexit that destroys the very meaning of the word democracy.

In conclusion I ask you, to stand down now and let someone with integrity, who will restore Britain to become an independent nation once again.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin