May’s way is not what we voted for

I give credit to Theresa May’s effort to get an agreed Brexit with the European Union, but the big problem I have with the Prime Minister, is that it is HER Brexit, not the Brexit that the British people voted for.
From the start Theresa May has played a deceitful game, saying Brexit means Brexit, and at the same time totally disregarding the very ethos of the word ‘democracy’.
May I remind Theresa May that it was a British Prime Minister, (and a Conservative one at that), who gave the people a ‘yes or no’ referendum on who wished to leave or remain in the EU.
The people who voted to leave, resulted in a majority expressing their desire for Britain to leave the EU.
Hence I say to our Prime Minster, while I respect you political position, you are still a public servant, it is people like me who pays your salary.
Your duty was to take Britain out of the European Union, not impose upon them a Brexit that destroys the very meaning of the word democracy.
In conclusion I ask you, to stand down now and let someone with integrity, who will restore Britain to become an independent nation once again.
Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin