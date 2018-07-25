May was like a rabbit in the headlights on NI visit

Theresa May hadn’t all her sorrows to seek as prime minister of Britain when it comes to engaging in politics with the North.

From the moment she entered that wonderful pottery in Belleek she was like a rabbit in the headlights hoping someone would dip the lights, listen to her and allow her to escape but it didn’t happen.

The only saving grace, in my opinion, were television pictures of Garda and PSNI officers mingling on the bridge which divides Ireland at this spot on the map.

It seemed as if they were the only presence with a focus on the real world but even they must have felt embarrassed by this circus on non-entities with few places remaining where they can come to with any semblance of credibility or recognition.

The remainder of her trip was nothing more than the propping up of failure and a total disregard for the seriousness of what she and her fragmented party is planning to do in regard to the fragmentation of life on this island.

Now her entourage of civil servants are on a charm offensive to other European countries to try and sell the latest version of Brexit but like the people of Fermanagh those people are also very well informed and won’t be listening too much to the introverted thoughts coming from the last remnants of an empire which is long gone in terms of world relevance.

Perhaps on reflection those police officers on that bridge in Belleek were sending out a message to our politicians that we should be together, working with a common cause of addressing the issues which affect us day and daily not just in security but in every other aspect of life.

If we don’t the men of violence will once again assert their ‘authority’, fill the vacuum and repeat history which failed everyone and benefitted no one.

John Dallat, SDLP MLA, East Londonderry