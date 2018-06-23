McAleese has placed herself outside the Catholic Church

I note from a media report last weekend, June 16, that Belfast native, Mary McAleese (nee Leneghan), and a former Irish President, agrees with abortion and, I understand, the practice of homosexuality.

Furthermore, I note that Ms. McAleese, who I had understood to be a practicing Catholic, declares that her conscience is clear.

I assume from the aforesaid media report (which I presume is accurate) that this lady ceased to be a Catholic. I hope she makes this clear to avoid grave scandal; I also hope, in order to mitigate the detrimental effects of her grave scandal on others, that the relevant Catholic authorities, as good shepherds, make it publically clear that Mary McAleese has placed herself outside of, and in polar opposition to, the Catholic Church - as outlined in its Catechism.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church - which Pope Paul 11 published and promulgated in October 1992, and which Catechism, he declared (as successor to St. Peter) is a statement of the (Catholic) Church’s faith and of catholic doctrine, attested to or illumined by Sacred Scripture, the Apostolic Tradition and the Church’s Magisterium - declares that “direct abortion ----is gravely contrary to the moral law”, and the right to life of the unborn is an “inalienable right”; with regard to homosexuality, “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture (and tradition) --- presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity ----Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

It is not necessary to have a parchment in canon law to understand that supporting abortion and homosexual acts are incompatible with Catholic membership and/or practice.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh