McNarry and Campbell: Unionists should not support Sinn Fein-led bid to unseat Ian Paisley in North Antrim

Ian Paisley has been punished by Parliament for breaching its rules but to unseat him would be a completely disproportionate reaction.

It is clear to us that the pan-nationalist front led by Sinn Fein are using this breach of the rules by Ian some five years ago to try and precipitate a bye-election in order to deprive unionism of a vote in parliament during one of the most critical times in the modern history of our country.

Letters

Any unionist who signs this petition is playing into the hands of republicans.

We have both had historic policy differences with Ian and his party over the years.

His breach of parliamentary rules was misguided and for that he has been sanctioned by Parliament.

What is beyond any doubt however is the commitment he has demonstrated to his electorate in North Antrim, and to promoting Northern Ireland as a whole.

Any unionist who thinks they are serving the best interests of North Antrim and Northern Ireland by signing this petition are gravely mistaken and they should desist rather than help Sinn Fein with their insidious agenda.

David Campbell and David McNarry (Former chairman of Ulster Unionist Party and former UUP and Ukip MLA for Strangford)