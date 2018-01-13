Methodists speak out over McElduff

The president of the Methodist Church in Ireland, the Rev Dr Laurence Graham wishes to express his sympathy to all the family members and friends of those killed by the IRA at Kingsmill and whose wounds have been re-opened by the action of Barry McElduff MP by his uploading a video on Facebook featuring a loaf of Kingsmill bread, and this on the anniversary of the massacre of those in the mini-bus returning home after their day’s work.

Such an action in uploading this video falls far short of a Member of Parliament and is rightly deplored by all right-thinking people.

Mr McElduff as a member of Sinn Fein should have shown the respect which his party advocates for others.