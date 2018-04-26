My daughter will not be treated as second class for Irish healthcare

Mothers of Ireland, vote Yes in the referendum on the eighth amendment!

I am meeting women who cite their own motherhood as a factor in their decision to vote no.

My position could not be more opposite.

While I’ve always been pro-choice, giving birth to a daughter has crystallised this position in the strongest way.

My little girl will not be treated as a second class citizen in the country she loves.

She will not be denied access to necessary healthcare by virtue of her sex or be forced to travel abroad to access healthcare.

Not if I can help it.

If you want your daughters and granddaughters to be able to receive compassionate abortion care in their own country should they need it, vote Yes on May 25th.

Bláthnaid O’Loughlin, Grenagh, Co Cork