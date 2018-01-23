N Ireland rhetoric seems to be warm-up for PM Corbyn

As an individual who works with people affected by autism, I always find it highly objectionable to discover someone making ignorant analogies involving people with disabilities.

Kevin Meagher’s outburst against the principal political representatives of the pro-Union majority was as predictable as it was unwelcome.

However repulsive I find the constitutional objective of a so-called ‘united Ireland’, I have enough respect for democracy to appreciate other everyday citizens may support such an objective.

What makes me distinctly uncomfortable is the fact that someone clearly enthralled by the central tenet of Irish republicanism was allowed to work as a special advisor to a former Northern Ireland Secretary of State.

Just what sort of ‘special advice’ was Mr Meagher giving Shaun Woodward?

How to sell Northern Ireland’s unionist majority down the river at the earliest opportunity?!

UK governments are supposed to uphold the principle of consent which underpins the Union, not allow themselves to be manipulated or cajoled by potential fifth columnists whose aspirations for Northern Ireland would fundamentally fracture the UK as we know it.

Perhaps Mr Meagher’s invective about unionism is just a front to publicise a new book he’s written on the apparent ‘inevitability’ of a an all-Ireland state — which sounds like a rhetorical rant.

But perhaps, more dangerously, it is a warm-up act for the future intentions of a Corbyn government.

All those who believe in our Union should watch the manoeuvrings of Corbyn’s Labour in respect to Northern Ireland.

They flirted with Irish nationalism/republicanism under Kinnock and Smith.

What’s to say they won’t do so again under the leadership of someone who’s on record as honouring IRA terrorists?

Andrew McCann, Halifax