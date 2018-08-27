Nationalist criticism of Arlene Foster for not meeting pope is hypocritical, given that the same critics oppose Roman Catholic teaching

It really is laughable to hear Catholic nationalists criticise Arlene Foster for not taking up an invite to meet the Pope during his visit to the Republic of Ireland. These are the self same Catholic nationalists, that almost to a man, are openly opposed the Roman Catholic teaching concerning marriage equality and abortion. Yet far from taking a principled stand, and perhaps not attending themselves, these same Catholic nationalists will no doubt be only too happy to swoon around the Pope and in so doing, expose themselves as hypocrites.

Is it any wonder that Bible believing evangelical Protestants are reluctant to take criticism from Catholic nationalist quarters.

Letters

Ken McFarland, Omagh