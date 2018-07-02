NI was founded in fear and remains in fear

Sadly the overall theme of Ben Lowry’s piece (‘Unionists are very divided but will need to co-operate amid so many huge challenges,’ June 30) could have been written 50 years ago.

It could have been written in the 70s.

Unionists have been ‘divided and facing a challenge’ since this time with no prospect of them ever moving from the back foot on to the front.

The theme is the ever present one of fear.

Fear that ‘them’uns’ are getting one over on us ... again!

Northern Ireland was founded in fear and remains in fear.

Fear of what exactly is never defined.

Fear has become an end in itself.

Willie Methven, Fermanagh