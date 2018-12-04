Nigel Dodds: Attorney general should be urging MPs to bin the backstop

The attorney general Geoffrey Cox recognises that the backstop is deeply unattractive and unsatisfactory therefore rather than recommending it to the United Kingdom, he should be urging MPs to ‘bin the backstop.’

People voted to take back control of their money, laws and borders.

It is utterly outrageous that this Withdrawal Agreement could now place control in the hands of lawyers and international courts rather than in our own sovereign parliament.

MPs should have access to the legal advice supplied to Cabinet regarding the Withdrawal Agreement.

It is such a monumental decision that MPs must be fully appraised of the implications.

The Withdrawal Agreement is a bad deal for the United Kingdom.

Letter to the editor

The DUP will continue to use its influence in the House to argue for a better deal.

One which does not mean we take rules from Brussels with no democratic controls over making them and one where Northern Ireland does not diverge away from the rules of our main market in Great Britain.

Nigel Dodds, DUP MP, North Belfast