In Quote of the Day (July 11), comedian Bill Bailey tries to reason that if we regard the day after tomorrow as the first day of the rest of our lives, we will always have ‘a couple of days in hand’.

Anyone reading the various tragedies reported in the previous 23 pages of Wednesday’s News Letter will wonder how Mr Bailie can — even as a comedian — be so blind to the brevity and uncertainty of life.

None of us can ever count on having a couple of days in hand.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry