No complacency in face of SF come election day

Within a matter of weeks the local council election will be upon us.

There are many within Northern Ireland who have become disillusioned with politics.

Letter to the editor

However, now is not the time to be complacent and stay away from the ballot box.

Sinn Fein are trying to exploit the current political uncertainty in their aim of achieving a ‘United Ireland’.

In recent statements they claim that the Unionist majority has gone, and that Irish unity is within their grasp.

The evidence of what happens in councils such as Belfast City, where Unionists fail to vote for candidates who are firmly pro-Union, is very clear for all to see.

We do not endorse any particular party.

But we would ask that you vote for the Unionist candidate(s) of your choice on election day – Thurday, May 2.

Let’s make sure that a strong message is delivered for Northern Ireland to remain within the United Kingdom.

James Anderson, Imperial Grand Master, Independent Loyal Orange Institution