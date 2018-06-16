No doubt protesters are glad players had to quit NI

The ‘female lobby’ publicly stated that their wish was that the two rugby players, Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, should never, ever play again for Ulster or Ireland.

The two players had publicly apologised for their Twitter comment but the protest against them continued, resulting in the two player being excommunicated out of Irish rugby.

Letters to Editor

Absolution was not forthcoming from this pressure lobby and I have no doubt that they will be pleased that these two young men have had to leave their families and friends.

Joe Kyle, Cullbybackey