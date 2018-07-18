No problems at Moygashel bonfire

As a Moygashel resident who attended the 11th night bonfire celebrations I was concerned to read of an alleged attack on a fire appliance in attendance.

After extensive investigations it has been concluded that this alleged attack did not take place at all.

The PSNI has confirmed that they did not receive any reports of any incidents let alone bottles and stones being thrown at a NIFRS vehicles.

It is concerning that mainstream media will run a story based on hearsay and without confirmation of an offence from the relevant authorities.

It portrays a negative image around local bonfires.

Another anomaly I witnessed was the number of fire appliances deployed to Moygashel bonfire on the 11th night.

I have been attending bonfires of similar sizes in Moygashel for the best part of 20 years and not once were fire appliances required to attend an incident. This time a minimum of three appliances was deployed to a low risk bonfire.

I approached a firefighter operating a hose at a residence on Roskeen Road.

The firefighter and I concurred that the building was well shaded from the radiation of the fire and in fact the surrounding temperature was not a direct concern.

At this point the firefighter ceased hosing.

The deployment of fire appliances must be addressed going forward as the said appliances may be require at a real emergency.

John Black, Moygashel