No respect for the living or the dead

Michelle O’Neill suspends Barry McElduff MP for three months from a seat in a parliament he doesnt sit in.

Sinn Fein have no respect for the living, and even less for the dead.

Some of those who support Mr McElduff say he is a man of great dignity, integrity and kindness who would never say or do anything to intentionally hurt anyone.

He styles himself as a class clown.

I don’t see any thing funny about men on their way home from work being stopped and ordered out of their van, lining the Protestant workers up and shooting them.

Margaret McIntyre, Coleraine

