Northern Ireland descends into ungovernability

Northern Ireland resembles Rhodesia/Zimbabwe in the 1970s.

Extreme churchmen and socialists/communists, using the guise of nationalism, took over the country giving a hope of improvement and positive change.

Instead Zimbabwe rolled down the hill of corruption and incompetence, and ultimately to financial and societal ruin.

In the last 20 years of relative peace we, in NI, have been made aware of the alleged corruption and incompetence, at the higher levels of our society.

Are we the ordinary folk going to ignore this any longer? Are we going to countenance the injunctions (and even more iniquitous the super injunctions) which seem to be used in NI to keep the corruption secret?

How long are we going to sit back and watch the descent into ungovernability?

Tom Ekin, Belfast BT9