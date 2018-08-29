Northern Ireland needs the same three words recommended by the pope

Pope Francis in his address to families stressed the importance of three words — Sorry, Please and Thank you.

As a people we could well use the same three words.

Not only Sorry for the violence of the past, but Sorry for our failure to bring about reconciliation and for the unwillingness of the politicians to compromise and to form a government.

The electorate should be Sorry for continuing to vote for the extreme sectarian parties whom they know will not co-operate.

Please is for the politicians to end their stubbornness and to get the assembly working so we can have action on education, health, the environment and the arts and all the matters that affect our daily lives.

Then it would be great to be able to join together to say Thank you.

Margaret Marshal, Belfast BT8