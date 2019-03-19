Only the Queen can invite another head of state to visit

It has been reported that Arlene Foster has invited President Trump to Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster of all people should know that it is not her place to invite the president.

Only the Queen, our head of state (yes the Queen remains our head of state in spite of what republicans may think) can invite another head of state, President Trump, to any part of the UK of which Northern Ireland is still a part.

Mrs Foster is very much a party politician, the type of politician about which Lord Carson warned.

In this case she has overstepped the mark. The Queen comes first.

Terri Jackson, Bangor