Every NHS hospital in the country has been ordered to cancel all non-emergency surgery at least until February [according to reports including the London-based Daily Telegraph on Wednesday] and the Prime Minister has apologised.

I would like to ask Theresa May a question.

Is it not the case we can have a fully funded NHS and social care, housing, prison services or we can have Trident and aircraft carriers – but we can’t have both?

Brendan O’Brien, London, N21