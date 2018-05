On witnessing the party atmosphere at Dublin Castle when the referendum result was announced last Saturday, the ending of the original Planet of the Apes film came to mind, as Charlton Heston, playing Taylor, in utter shock, bent down and cried “You maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!”.

This is now a fitting epitaph of Ireland, and indeed for our own sordid little planet of the man apes.

John Austin, Limavady