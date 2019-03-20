Peace in Ireland would be much better served if the New York banners read ‘Sinn Fein/IRA get out of Ireland’

Sinn Fein/IRA yet again show their loathing for all peoples English and in anyway connected with pro-unionism.

This hatred and their rhetorical cries demanding respect, honesty, justice etc has blinded them so badly that they can’t even recognise the hypocrisy they are so guilty of let alone it’s utter folly.

The way they freely spout their insults and politicise everything for their own self-centred gratification does nothing but drive the wedge further in between them and Mary Lou McDonald’s so called “brothers and sisters” (Or “those bastards”, as by her leader).

Accordingly, the fears of the pro-unionist peoples at time of partition will bear no resemblance in terms of haste or intensity of the fears for life in Sinn Fein/IRA’s united Ireland, if it materialises.

Peace in Ireland (to start with) and it’s peoples as whole, let alone nationalists unity, would be much better served if the New York banners read ‘Sinn Fein/IRA get out of Ireland’!

Archibald Toner, Dromore