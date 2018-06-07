People suffer due to political stand off

Are the lives of people from the youngest to the oldest at risk because our politicians, irrespective of what heading they come under, cannot agree, one with the other, on running the affairs of government for the benefit of the people who put them there?

Look at just a few of who is being affected: hospital patients, education, emergency services, elderly, nursing, care homes, medical profession.

These are but a few crying out for financial help. Politicians may pull the wool over the eyes of the people who put them into government but God in Heaven sees it all.

William Brown, Magherafelt