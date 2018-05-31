People turned from church to compassion

Following the referendum results on the Republic’s Eighth Amendment, Archbishop Eamon Martin has reflected on the fact that Irish society now consists of a large majority who, in his words, have either drifted away from religious practice or are quite hostile to the church’s teachings.

He does not, however, appear to be reflecting on the fact that this very exodus from the Catholic Church seems to be what was needed in order for Ireland to turn into a more compassionate nation.

Ingrid Seim, Frankfield, Cork