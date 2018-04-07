Play-park is drawn into Sinn Fein culture war

The IRA were involved in a brutal, decades long terrorist campaign.

In some cases they sought to ethically cleanse parts of Northern Ireland, eliminating the Protestant community.

It is insensitive, tactless and crass for a children’s play park to be named after a convicted member of an illegal terrorist organisation.

Sinn Fein are offended by everything and ashamed of nothing. This the party that speaks of equality and respect, but where is the respect for the law-abiding rate payers of Newry, Mourne and Down who are affronted and embarrassed that a children’s play-park in this district has been drawn into Sinn Fein’s cultural war?

Newry Mourne and Down council cannot simply negate its responsibilities by offloading Raymond McCreesh park to avoid legal action.

SDLP councillors can accept responsibility, using Monday night’s motion at council to change the name of the park.

It’s now up to the councillors to take the right steps ensuring our district’s play parks are shared spaces for all.

It’s about time Sinn Fein got on with tackling the real issues, accepting that ratepayers want a reduction in rates, investment in infrastructure and improvements to civic amenities.

Alan Lewis, Ulster Unionist Party, South Down