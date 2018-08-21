Presbyterian Moderator should not meet Pope in light of his promise of indulgences to those who attend

It is very sad that the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church is going to meet the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church at the Festival of Families in Dublin.

I believe this is so wrong in the light of the Pope promising indulgences to those who attend.

Last year the Presbyterian Church celebrated the 500th Anniversary of the Protestant Reformation which began with Martin Luther’s 95 theses protesting against the sale of indulgences.

Out of love for our Roman Catholic neighbours the Presbyterian Moderator should not be ‘cosying’ up to the Pope be protesting against the Pope’s false claim that he can grant the forgiveness of sin.

As a church we believe salvation is in Christ alone through faith alone and cannot be granted by any church.

William Moody (Rev.), Ahoghill Co Antrim