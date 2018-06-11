Presbyterians are right on marriage

All churches should support the Presbyterian church in the stand they have taken against same sex marriage.

God calls all sexual activity outside the marriage bond of one man and one woman fornication and God condemns it very clearly in Paul’s epistles to the churches in at least a dozen different chapters.

One in particular is 1 Cor 6, v9 where it says fornicators shall not be inheritors of the Kingdom of God, indeed the elders in that church were told not to keep company with such ch 5 v11.

Same sex marriage is an attempt to legalise what God roundly condemns and when God shows His displeasure on a society that blatantly ignores Him Christians in that society suffer too.

Ken Page, Belfast BT5