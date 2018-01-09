Press republicans to help with inquest after McElduff affair

Sinn Fein’s response is deeply cynical; this is a classic divide, conquer and extinguish-the-fire tactic.

See story here.

Sinn Fein have made a calculated assessment that there is a substantive enough section of the non-SF/PIRA population who will feel that the suspension handed down is sufficient in meeting the offence committed by Mr McElduff.

The reality is that the party is still playing politics with this issue.

Imagine an elected German politician had mocked Holocaust victims/survivors in a comparable manner – what would the response be?

Three months suspension from an office that Mr McElduff and Sinn Fein treat with contempt anyway (through their refusal to attend Westminster) is not punishment or sanction, it’s frankly a disgrace.

We reiterate our call on behalf of 11,500 plus individual victims and survivors and our associations with the Kingsmills families that Mr McElduff must go or be sacked.

We furthermore directly challenge Sinn Fein to retrospectively condemn the Kingsmills atrocity.

Sinn Fein must publicly and privately encourage the republican community of south Armagh and beyond to engage with the coroner’s inquest into the atrocity so that the families and individuals left grieving might yet attain some form of justice and accountability around the brutal murders of their loved ones.

Kenny Donaldson, Innocent Victims United